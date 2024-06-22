Forest dept bans tourist entry into reserve areas without permission 

The forest department has issued a notification emphasizing strict action against the tourists engaged in wrongful behaviour at the picnic spots under the direct control of the Pune district forest region. Mahadev Mohite, deputy conservator of forests, Pune Forest Division said that entering the reserve forest area during the night was restricted and previous permission was needed before entering the biodiversity hotspots. The forest department in an advisory stated that revellers and tourists are expected to follow strict protocols related to their public behaviour. (HT PHOTO)

DCF Mohite further said that consumption of alcohol, disturbing wildlife and entering forest spaces during the night without permission from the forest department was a penal offence. “We request citizens to alert the forest department if they find anti-social elements creating problems in forest areas in violation of the forest rules and regulations, “he said.

The forest department has been at the receiving end of the citizens after several instances of overcrowding of isolated tourist spaces like waterfalls, waterbodies, and forts by tourists and subsequent hooliganism were reported on social media.

The forest department in an advisory stated that revellers and tourists are expected to follow strict protocols related to their public behaviour in forest areas failing which penal and criminal action will be initiated against the violators.

“Visitors have a right to enjoy the scenic beauty of these places, but it is their responsibility not to dump plastic waste, bags, water bottles and other non-biodegradable material at these forest areas as it adversely impacts the environment,” he said.

Meanwhile, the forest department has tightened its vigil considering the chaos created by the revellers who have been found igniting bonfires, playing loud music, drinking and littering on forts and reserve forest spaces.

The onset of monsoon has seen scores of revellers thronging forts, water bodies and mountainous regions of the district leading to chaos at the picnic spots and mammoth traffic jams that lasted for hours together. Both the forest and police department have been found wanting to tackle the rush of tourists for the past several years.