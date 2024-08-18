Forest dept fails to achieve Gliricidia removal target

While the Pune forest department has set a target for phase-wise removal of Gliricidia trees – an invasive plant species spread over thousands of hectares – the department has failed to achieve its target due to various reasons, including citizens’ objection and availability of funds. As part of the “Harit Yojana”, the then forest department had planted Gliricidia trees on barren stretches of the hills to help reduce nitrogen levels in the atmosphere and to preserve land from encroachments. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Mahadev Mohite, deputy conservator of forests, Pune forest department, said a working plan was put in place to clear Gliricidia trees from nearly 2,556 hectares of forest area (wetlands, hills, urban forest areas) from 2020 to 2030.

“We have identified 2,556 hectares that need to be cleared of Gliricidia under the 10-year working plan with an annual target of 250 hectares. However, we have been able to meet only 50-60 per cent of the target each year,” Mohite said.

Another officer said, “While our drive is on in a phase-wise manner, we end up receiving complaints from citizens who fail to understand that it is an invasive plant species. Their objections delay our work.”

“The department has to carry out the drive as per the availability of funds for both Gliricidia removal and plantation of native trees. Missing fund in one category will affect both the steps,” another officer said.

Sachin Punekar, botanist and founder of Biosphere that is part of tree removal campaign, said, “Gliricidia afforestation has created a monopoly in ecology. It has suppressed the local species. The United Nations has declared 2021-2030 as the international decade for ecosystem restoration. For ecological restoration, we need to bring down the monopoly of invasive plants like Gliricidia. Every person should support the forest department drive and public awareness on environment literacy should be spread.”

The plant

Why removal is necessary?

Gliricidia is a tree native to South America. In India, it is an invasive plant species. Gliricidia does not allow many native species to grow. It should be phased out in a systematic way as immediate and complete removal will expose soil which has been covered for years, resulting in negative effects on the local ecology. Native tree species should be promoted by replacing Gliricidia systematically.