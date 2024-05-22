Forest dept sets new deadline for Sinhagad stall installation work

The forest department has extended its May 15 deadline by a month for installation of legal food stalls at Sinhagad Fort. To streamline food business and prevent commercial encroachment on the popular fort, the forest department has planned to set up 70 food stalls under the corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative with the support of Tata Group. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to a senior forest officer, the work was halted due to some legal issues.

To streamline food business and prevent commercial encroachment on the popular fort, the forest department has planned to set up 70 food stalls under the corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative with the support of Tata Group. Authorised stall holders were identified with the help of a joint forest management committee.

Deepak Pawar, assistant conservator of forests, Pune forest division, said, “The department plans to set up 56 stalls in the first phase. The 8x10 feet stalls will have facilities for rainwater harvesting, waste, and sewage water treatments. The food plaza will be spread across 1 acre acquired from the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC). The project will cost ₹2 crore and the department will charge rent for stalls, but it is waived for this year.”

The official said that only installation work of stalls is remaining.

“We are hoping to finish installation by June 15 before handing over the stalls to owners for this year after drawing a lottery,” said Pawar.