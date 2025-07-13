Forest dept. unveils eco-revival plan for Bhigwan wetland

While the Bhigwan wetland – known for its vibrant avian life including seasonal visits by migratory species such as flamingos, herons and migratory ducks – has attracted thousands of birdwatchers and wildlife photographers over the years, this ‘Bharatpur of Maharashtra’ is now on the cusp of a major ecological and tourism-focused transformation. Recently on July 7, the forest department has presented to the Pune district collector an ambitious eco-restoration plan for Bhigwan aimed at long-term conservation plus sustainable tourism. These interventions are designed to attract species such as herons, egrets, and other waders. (HT)

The plan revolves around improving the habitat for migratory and resident birds while ensuring the ecological integrity of the wetland system. Among the key measures included are installation of bamboo perching poles and floating platforms across water bodies to provide essential resting and feeding spots for visiting birds; and construction of earthen mounds within the wetland as also installation of raised nesting shelves along the embankments to further support nesting and breeding. These interventions are designed to attract species such as herons, egrets, and other waders.

The proposal also highlights the importance of reintroducing native vegetation wherein local wetland-friendly grass species such as Vetiver, Typha and Saccharum will be planted along the bunds to stabilise soil, improve water retention, and enhance habitat structure. Furthermore, invasive species such as water hyacinth and Prosopis Juliflora that have disrupted the natural biodiversity of the wetland in recent years will be removed. Additionally, efforts will be made to restock the waters with small native fish species—an essential part of the wetland’s food chain supporting both birdlife and aquatic health.

As far as improving the overall visitor experience goes, the plan includes the development of eco-sensitive tourism infrastructure. Watch towers, interpretation boards, and shelters will be installed at strategic observation points whereas a Nature interpretation centre will help educate tourists about the ecological importance of Bhigwan. Basic tourist amenities such as toilets and changing rooms are also part of the proposal, aimed at making the eco-tourism site more family-friendly.

According to Mangesh Tate, assistant conservator of forests, Pune, the most vital aspect of the plan is the active involvement of the local community. By training and equipping local youth, farmers, and fishermen as birding guides, the project aims to build a grassroots’ network of conservation stewards. This integration of community and conservation, Tate believes, will ensure Bhigwan’s sustainable future both as a sanctuary and as a model for eco-tourism.