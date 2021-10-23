Forget long queues, Covid vaccination centres in Pune now seeing empty chairs

PUNE: Till June and July this year, most inoculation centres in the city would often run into a “no doses left” situation as demand was high amidst short supply of vaccines. Now however, the situation has reversed so much so that despite special vaccination drives undertaken by the administration for easy access to vaccines, government centres reported nearly five lakh surplus doses as of Saturday, October 23.

Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, deputy director of health services, Pune circle, said, “As of now, the district has about five lakh vaccine doses in storehouses. We hope to vaccinate about 100% of the population with the first dose by the end of this month and 75% of the population with the second dose. Despite having surplus doses available and multiple vaccination centres running across the district, there are people who are hesitant to take the second dose and so we are hoping that if someone gets vaccinated this month with their first dose, going by the 84 days’ mandatory gap between the two doses, the person would get the second dose by February. So, the district would be fully immunised by February.”

Dr Deshmukh said that the reason there are no takers for the second dose although it is mandatory to take the second jab to be declared as fully immunised is hesitation on the people’s part and declining fear among them about Covid-19, now that the number of new cases and deaths due to the infection has come down drastically.

As of Saturday - over 23,000 healthcare workers; 40,000 frontline workers; over 300,000 senior citizens; and 500,000 citizens in the 45 to 60 age group – are yet to take their second dose. Not only have all of them taken their first dose, they have also completed the mandatory 84 days after the first dose. Further, those who got infected after taking their first dose in the months of May, June or July have completed the mandatory three-month period as well. A total 884,957 people who have taken their first dose are still to take their second dose.

To make access easier for people, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has even allowed housing societies to apply for mobile vaccine vans that help facilitate vaccination at one’s doorstep. Dr Suryakant Devkar, PMC immunisation officer, said, “We have surplus vaccines and so, we have increased the number of centres to make it easier for people to get the vaccine closest to their homes. Time and again, health experts and doctors have said that it is important to take both the shots. The side effects if any during the first shot are unlikely to repeat themselves after the second shot.”