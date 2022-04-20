Form guidelines to prevent communal clashes: RSS leader Indresh Kumar
Amid political parties raising the religious pitch, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Indresh Kumar has asked the central and state governments to formulate guidelines to rein in the violence linked to the religious or communal aspect.
Kumar on Wednesday said that if communal harmony has to prevail in the country, people from all religions and faiths should invite people from other religions and faiths to participate in festivals.
Asked about bulldozer politics being played in some BJP-ruled states in the country and allegations that people from minority communities are being targeted, he said that nowhere is it being perceived that bulldozer action is “unconstitutional”.
“Those who are saying it is unconstitutional are unaware about the law and order situation, and rules and regulations of the constitution. The bulldozer action was not taken against the Muslim community. The bulldozer action was against those who were involved in some crime and such people were punished. Do we have to harbour criminals in the name of religion in this country or do we have to teach a lesson to these criminals to prevail in harmony and peace in the region?” Kumar asked.
He added that when some saints said something in the dharma sansad, they were also arrested. “If someone says that the bulldozer action was against Muslims, it is hate speech, it is an anti-constitutional allegation,” he said.
He added that despite attempts to render the situation communal in UP (by the opposition), the BJP won the UP elections with two-thirds of the majority.
Asked about incidents of violence during some festival processions, he said that the formula to have communal harmony is to ‘follow your religion and respect others’.
“Follow your way of worship and respect other religions and their way of worship. Along with respect, if possible, take part in others’ festivals also. I would like to appeal to all political leaders, religious leaders and intellectuals to condemn attacks on festivals in strong words as such attacks are anti-constitutional, anti-humanity and anti-god also,” said Kumar.
He added that in the last few days, two types of groups were coming forward. “The first group believes in living in communal harmony and the second group is that which does not like you and me living in complete harmony. These people always look for a chance to instigate,” he added.
He said that to stop such people from creating a rift between communities, all the people should invite people from other religions and faiths to participate in festivals. “If the tradition of inviting people from other faiths and religions starts, we will see India free of violence and riot-like situations,” he said.
“The central and the state governments also should conduct a debate on this issue of (communal violence) and chalk out guidelines and rules to rein in the violence linked to the religious or communal aspect,” he said.
He said that the central and state governments should formulate such legislation which will be mandatory for all to follow.
About Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s tweet about bulldozer politics, Kumar lashed out at the Gandhi scion and said that whenever he speaks, he spits venom and speaks lies. “Whenever Rahul speaks, he spits venom, he speaks lies. I pray to God that he should learn to speak with love. He kept on saying that it was RSS who killed Mahatma Gandhi but despite being in power for 60 years, they could not prove it,” Kumar said.
He added that Rahul linked Hindu and bhagva (saffron) with terrorism but later realised that both are the greatest ideologies (dharanas). “He then started calling himself Hindu and started abusing Hindutva but when he realised that both the things are like body and soul, he chose to remain silent,” Kumar said.
He added that it will be good for Rahul if he stops spitting venom.
“Mahatma Gandhi had said that there was no need for the Congress because the objective of the Congress was freedom and partition. Rahul is working towards destroying the existence of the party. So he should learn how to speak nicely as leaders teach values to the society, not abuse,” Kumar said.
Posting a picture of the preamble of the constitution and a bulldozer, Rahul had tweeted, “This is the demolition of India’s constitutional values. This is state-sponsored targeting of the poor and minorities. BJP must bulldoze the hatred in their hearts instead.”
(With agency inputs)
