Former cricketer Salil Ankola’s mother found dead in Pune

puneletters@hindustantimes.com As per authorities, the body of Mala Ashok Ankola (77) was recovered from her home on Friday. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Former cricketer Salil Ankola’s mother was found dead in her flat on Prabhat Road on Friday with her throat slit, a police official said, adding the injuries prima facie look ‘self-inflicted’. As per authorities, the body of Mala Ashok Ankola (77) was recovered from her home on Friday.

Police stated the deceased lived with her daughter. On Friday, after the maid opened the door on Friday, she found Ankola lying with injuries. She was promptly taken to a private hospital, where Ankola was pronounced dead. As of now, police have filed an accidental death case report and further investigation to ascertain the reason behind her death is ongoing.

Salil Ankola played one Test and 20 ODIs between 1989 and 1997. The fast-medium bowler later acted in films and TV serials.

-With agency inputs