Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Oct 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Former cricketer Salil Ankola’s mother found dead in Pune

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Oct 05, 2024 07:24 AM IST

Police stated the deceased lived with her daughter. On Friday, after the maid opened the door on Friday, she found Ankola lying with injuries

puneletters@hindustantimes.com

As per authorities, the body of Mala Ashok Ankola (77) was recovered from her home on Friday. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
As per authorities, the body of Mala Ashok Ankola (77) was recovered from her home on Friday. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Former cricketer Salil Ankola’s mother was found dead in her flat on Prabhat Road on Friday with her throat slit, a police official said, adding the injuries prima facie look ‘self-inflicted’. As per authorities, the body of Mala Ashok Ankola (77) was recovered from her home on Friday.

Police stated the deceased lived with her daughter. On Friday, after the maid opened the door on Friday, she found Ankola lying with injuries. She was promptly taken to a private hospital, where Ankola was pronounced dead. As of now, police have filed an accidental death case report and further investigation to ascertain the reason behind her death is ongoing.

Salil Ankola played one Test and 20 ODIs between 1989 and 1997. The fast-medium bowler later acted in films and TV serials.

-With agency inputs

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On