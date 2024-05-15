Former Pune mayor Tribhuvan passes away 

Rajni Tribhuvan, the former mayor of Pune, passed away on Wednesday morning after a heart attack. She had attended her brother’s funeral, as he had passed away earlier in the day. He was admitted to a hospital for treatment. However, doctors declared him dead following an examination. The deaths of a brother and sister on the same day have left the entire family in mourning. Hailing from a humble background, Tribhuvan was given a chance for the post by the then-Pune MP Suresh Kalmadi. (HT PHOTO)

Tribhuvan served as a mayor between 2004 to 2006. Hailing from a humble background, she was given a chance for the post by the then-Pune MP Suresh Kalmadi.

A staunch Congress supporter, Tribhuvan had done a lot of work in the city’s slum areas and even campaigned for Ravindra Dhangekar till last week.

A few years ago, the former mayors of Pune founded an organisation to address the city’s growing challenges. Rajni Tribhuvan was also involved with this panel. The organisation made special efforts to address traffic congestion, potholes and other civic issues faced by citizens.