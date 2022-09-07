Four arrested for attack undertrial Tushar Hambir at Sasoon hosp arrested
The Pune police have arrested four persons who attempted to murder undertrial Tushar Hambir at Sassoon General Hospital in Pune on Monday
The Pune police have arrested four persons who attempted to murder undertrial Tushar Hambir at Sassoon General Hospital in Pune on Monday. Hambir is linked to Hindu Rashtra Sena, said officials.
The accused have been identified as Sagar Hanumant Ovhal (22) , Balaji Hanumant Ovhal (23), Suraj Sheikh (19), Sagar Atole (21) all residents of Hadapsar. A search for the fifth accused Sahil Inamdar is underway, stated police officials.
During investigation, it was revealed that the attack on Hambir was part of a revenge of a murder that took place in Wadki in 2016. Hambir was involved in the incident and a case against him was registered at Loni Kalbhor police station and followed by it, Hambir was arrested under MCOCA, said officials.
Hambir was admitted at Sasoon on August 25 to get treatment for his joint and muscle. He was previously attacked at Yerawada prison in 2019, said officials.
On Monday at around 9:30 pm, a group of five people entered a ward where Hambir was admitted. One of them had fired bullet but and the gun got stuck, immediately after police cop deputed in the ward tried to save Hambir when assailants tried to attack Hambir with sharp sickle.The cop was also injured in the incident.
Police officials from the Bund Garden police station said that they reviewed the CCTV footage and identified the accused and arrested them from Sinhagad road on Tuesday.
Law minister Rijiju trains guns at Kejriwal over report of pending salaries in Punjab
Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday attacked AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over a news report that the party-led Punjab government is yet to clear the salaries of its employees for August. Rijiju said, “Kejriwal wants to make India World's No 1 but what has he done to Punjab within a year?”
BSF foils cross-border smuggling bid in Fazilka, seizes 8.5kg drugs, ammunition
The Border Security Force on Wednesday foiled a cross-border smuggling bid by Pakistan-based smugglers and recovered 6kg heroin, 2.5kg opium and 50 cartridges in Fazilka. The contraband was discovered after BSF personnel of the 66th battalion, posted at the Mohar Jamsher border outpost in the Abohar sector noticed suspicious movement across the fence in the morning. Earlier on Tuesday, the BSF had seized 3.7 kg of heroin in Jhangad Bhaini village.
BJP's Ruby Asif Khan steps out to immerse Ganesh idol despite death threats
Even death threats and a fatwa issued against BJP leader Ruby Asif Khan for installing Lord Ganesh idol at her residence in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, did not deter her from stepping out to immerse the idol with due diligence in Narora Ghat with heavy security. Ruby Asif Khan, who has been receiving death threats since she installed Lord Ganesh's idol at her residence, said that she is not scared of the fatwa and threats.
PM Modi pays respects to late Karnataka minister Umesh Katti
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects to the late cabinet minister of Karnataka, Umesh Katti, who breathed his last on Tuesday night. Umesh Katti was a minister for forest, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs departments of Karnataka government. Umesh Katti was in the news earlier for demanding a separate state for the northern Karnataka region for its development (deeplink story pls).
₹20,000-cr Faridkot royal property dispute: Apex court upholds HC order
Putting an end to the 30-year-long fight for inheriting the royal riches of the erstwhile maharaja of Faridkot, Sir Harinder Singh Brar, the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Punjab and Haryana high court's order awarding the majority share in the ₹20,000-crore property to his daughters –Amrit Kaur and Deepinder Kaur – and dissolved the Maharawal Khewaji Trust, which had been looking after the properties.
