Four arrested for attempted murder of 22-year-old

Four persons were arrested for allegedly attacking a 22-year-old man with a sharp weapon in Hadapsar, said police on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Pintu Vinod Bhandari (21), Rajan Raghunath Lavand (21), Rushikesh Pravin Shitole (19) and Roshan Hanumant Sonkambale (21) of Hadapsar.

According to the police, the complainant Pradip Dinkar Devkar and his friend Shubham Krushnarao Bhonde were returning home in an autorickshaw after having tea at a stall near Vaibhav Theatre when the incident took place. When the autorickshaw reached the Sade Satra Nali area around 1:30 am on Tuesday, the accused on two motorcycles stopped the three-wheeler and a heated argument ensued between them.

Police officials from the Hadapsar police station said that Devkar was involved in murder case of Bhandri’s brother Aniekt Ghaytakad in 2020 and released on bail. To settle the score of murder of his brother (whose brother?), accused Bhandari hatched a plan of murder of Devkar. Accused pulled both victims out of the auto and abused them.

Later by using Koyata, the accused assaulted the complainant and his friend, in which both were injured seriously and undergoing medical treatment at a hospital.

Four hours after the incident, police prepared their teams and laid a trap at Mundhwa bridge and arrested all the accused.

A case has been registered at Hadapsar police station under sections of 307, 341, 323, 504, 506, and 34 of the IPC and further investigation is going on.