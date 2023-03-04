Home / Cities / Pune News / Four arrested for ganja farming

Four arrested for ganja farming

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Mar 04, 2023 11:32 PM IST

Pune rural police have arrested four persons for allegedly harvesting ganja plants on their farms and seized 7,087 kg of the cannabis worth ₹1.41 crore

The accused identified as Kashinath Rambhau Bansude, Laxman Sadashiv Basude, Dattatreya Maruti Shelar and Rajaram Dagadu Shelar were arrested from Malewadi in Palasdeo area of Indapur at around 1.30 pm on Saturday.

A case has been registered at Indapur police station under Sections 201 of the IPC. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused identified as Kashinath Rambhau Bansude, Laxman Sadashiv Basude, Dattatreya Maruti Shelar and Rajaram Dagadu Shelar were arrested from Malewadi in Palasdeo area of Indapur at around 1.30 pm on Saturday.

According to the Indapur police, acting on a tip-off and after confirmation of the plant from agricultural officers, police raided the farms, arrested the accused and seized the cannabis. Anand Bhoite, additional superintendent of police, Baramati division, has warned people to not indulge in ganja cultivation.

Senior inspector Dilip Pawar of Indapur police station said, “Though six persons were involved in the illegal trade, search is on to nab the absconding two.”’

A case has been registered at Indapur police station under Sections 201 of the IPC and Sections 8,15,18 and 46 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

