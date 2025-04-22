Menu Explore
Four arrested from Solapur in Ambegaon murder case

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 22, 2025 08:44 AM IST

Ambegaon police arrested four men for the murder of Shubham Chavan over a land dispute. The accused face multiple charges and are in police custody.

Four individuals were arrested by the Ambegaon police on Sunday over the murder of a man over a land dispute. The accused have been identified as Amar Sakore (40), Mandar Maruti Kiwale (35), Girish Subhash Babare and Yogesh Babaurao Dore (35).

During the initial investigation, it was revealed that the prime accused, Amar Sakore and his associates were involved in this murder case. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
On 20 April, 26-year-old Shubham Subhash Chavan was brutally murdered in Katraj. During the initial investigation, it was revealed that the prime accused, Amar Sakore and his associates were involved in this murder case.

Sharad Zine, senior police inspector at Ambegaon police station, said, “During the technical analysis, it was found that the accused were headed towards Mohol in Solapur district to evade police arrest. Accordingly, our teams rushed to the Kamati in Mohol and arrested the accused.”

A case has been filed at the Ambegaon police station under BNS sections 103, 3(5), 115(2), 351(2), 352. On Monday, the accused were produced in the court, and they were granted police custody till April 24.

