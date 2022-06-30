Four arrested in robbery attempt at Pune station

The Pune police on Wednesday arrested four persons for robbery attempt near Pune station area.

The accused were identified as Mayur Rathod (21) from Yerawada,Suresh Bapu Sakat (19) from Pune station , Sarfaraj Mehbob Makandar (29) from Belgaon and Suresh Babudas Vaishnav (26) from Hadapsar.

The incident took place on Wednesday night, when a police informer confirmed that Rathod along with others were in Pune station area and would attempt to rob people. The accused were carrying weapons, chilli powder, said officials.

Police had received prior information that 7-8 people equipped with arms had planned to loot people near railway station. Acting on a tip-off, police laid a trap and the accused were arrested.

“The arrested accused have a past history of committing crimes. Our team laid a trap near station where we nabbed them, but one of the gang members fled the spot.

All accused has been booked under relevant sections of the IPC, the Indian Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police Act and remanded to further police custody.