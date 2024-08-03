Four Bangladesh nationals arrested for illegally stay

The police have arrested four Bangladesh nationals for illegal stay and using fake documents, including birth certificate, Aadhaar card, PAN card and passport. The arrest came after a constable nabbed one of the suspects during a verification drive and later the other three were apprehended. The police have arrested four Bangladesh nationals for illegal stay and using fake documents, including birth certificate, Aadhaar card, PAN card and passport. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The arrested accused have been identified as Sagor Sushanto Biswas, 26; Debroto Voben Biswas, 26; Johnny Voben Biswas, 27; and Roni Anup Sikdar, 28. The police have invoked charges under Sections 318 (cheating), 336 (forgery), 340 (using forged documents as genuine), and 3 (general explanations) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, as well as relevant sections of the Foreigners Act of 1946, the Passports Act of 1967, and The Passport (Entry into India) Act of 1920.

According to Swapna Gore, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Zone I, Sagor visited Sangvi Police Station for passport verification for a police clearance certificate (PCC) when constable Jitendra Baviskar became suspicious and carried out home visit only to find that the address mentioned in the document was false. Later, his birth and transfer certificates also turned out to be forged.

“Later, the other three suspects were arrested from Camp and Pimpri-Chinchwad. The state home department has been intimidated for their deportation,” she said.