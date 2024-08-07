Four booked for attacking bar cashier

Four persons attacked a cashier at Madhushala Bar in Sahakarnagar after he asked one of them to step outside the closed establishment around midnight on August 5. No arrest has been made so far, according to the police complaint. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Following a complaint filed by bar manager Arvind Lajjaram Yadav of Dhankawdi, the police have booked the four accused identified as Prafulla Ransingh, 26; Rajit alias Pitambar Ghodke, 25; Krushna Sapkal, 26 and Gajanan Asalkar, 25 for physically assaulting cashier Lelin at around 12.30 am.

Prafulla had opened the bar gate despite the pub being shut and demanded a matchstick box from the manager who was having food with another colleague. After handing over the matchbox, Lelin asked him to leave, and it angered the latter.

The accused then picked up a quarrel and attacked Lelin with a liquor bottle. Later, he summoned his accomplices and the four accused assaulted Lelin and left him with serious head injuries. No arrest has been made so far, according to the police complaint.