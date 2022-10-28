Four booked for extortion in Pune

Pune: The Wanowrie police have booked four persons, including their gang leader, for allegedly threatening a firecracker trader for not coughing up extortion money, threatening to murder him after taking away crackers worth ₹27,000 from his stall.

The victim identified as Anand Prabhakar Bharti (38) of Ambegaon has lodged a complaint against the main accused identified as Sachin alias Tinkya Shelar and three of his associates.

According to the complaint, Shelar accompanied by the other accused arrived at the cracker stall of Bharti at Kakade maidan and issued threat in the presence of his staffer Ram Kamble. Shelar took away crackers worth ₹27,000 and when he was asked to pay the money, he pulled out a chopper and threatened to kill Bharti.

Shelar told the complainant that if he has to conduct business in the area then a “hafta” (extortion money) will have to be paid to him. His associates told Bharti that he was the “bhai” of the area and an externed criminal.

The accused left the scene by waving choppers and sharp weapons in the air aimed at spreading fear in the area. Assistant police inspector (API) AS Jadhav said that the accused will be arrested soon.