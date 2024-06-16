 Four children discharged from Kamala Nehru Hospital  - Hindustan Times
Four children discharged from Kamala Nehru Hospital 

ByVicky Pathare 
Jun 17, 2024 05:08 AM IST

Earlier on Thursday and Friday, as many as 12 children aged between 5 and 10 years, all residents of the same building named Sadanand Nagar, Mangalwar Peth were admitted at Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) run KNH. Out of these, six had tested positive while four have recovered

Three children with typhoid-like symptoms were admitted to the pediatric ward of Kamla Nehru Hospital (KNH) on Sunday. Out of these three children, one six-year-old girl, a resident of Kondwa has tested positive for typhoid, said the officials.  

Typhoid is a life-threatening infection that usually spreads through contaminated food or water.   (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Typhoid is a life-threatening infection that usually spreads through contaminated food or water.   (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Earlier on Thursday and Friday, as many as 12 children aged between 5 and 10 years, all residents of the same building named Sadanand Nagar, Mangalwar Peth were admitted at Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) run KNH. Out of these, six had tested positive while four have recovered. 

Typhoid is a life-threatening infection that usually spreads through contaminated food or water.  

Dr Suryakant Devkar, assistant health officer of PMC informed that following the surge in cases from the Sadanand Nagar building, the water samples were sent to the laboratory for testing.  

“The water samples collected from the tap are clean and contamination-free. However, reports of the water samples taken from the water tanker are awaited,” he said.

Four children discharged from Kamala Nehru Hospital 
