Four die of electrocution in Bhor while lowering water motor in Neera river

Four persons, including a father-son duo, died of electrocution near Nigade village in Bhor tehsil while they were lowering a submersible electric motor in the Gunjawani dam backwater located on the Neera river at 10.30 am on Thursday, officials said.

According to the police, the electric current entered into water while they were lowering the pump, leading to the death of four villagers.

The deceased father-son duo have been identified as Vitthal Sudam Malusare (45) and Sunny Vitthal Malusare (26), while the two other deceased have been identified as Amol Chandrakant Malusare, (36) and Ananda Gyanoba Jadhav (55), all residents of Nigade village.

Villagers alleged that the tragedy took place due to frequent power supply interruption, which they termed as an unprofessional approach of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Limited (MSEDCL) authorities.

The power had gone off six times and while the victims were lowering the motor into the river bed there was no supply, villagers alleged.

“The power got restored in sometime without the knowledge of the victims leading to their deaths,” said one of the villager.

Investigating officer police subiinspector Sachin Jadhav said that a case of accidental death has been lodged. “All the victims are relatives while two of them are father and son. The incident took place when they were lowering the motor into river water for pumping it upstream to water their fields,” said Jadhav.

Sachin Patil, police inspector from Rajgad police station said, “The officials along with locals recovered bodies of all four villagers and have been sent for post mortem.”

Often, the locals in different villages lower submersible motors in river or dams to fetch water for agriculture purpose. The police officials from Rajgad station said, villagers should be careful as they enter motors in water that carry live current.