Four held for robbing students at Baner hill

The Chatuhshrungi police on Sunday detained four, including two minors, for robbing and attacking two college students, hailing from Nagaland, at Baner hill on September 28. The police had filed a case under Sections 311, 351(3), 352, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections C 37(1), (3), and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused have been identified as Ajinkya Ashok Bobade, 18, from Navi Sangvi and Nikhil Babasaheb Dongre, 18, from Aundh.

Mahesh Bolkotgi, senior inspector, Chatuhshrungi Police Station, said, “The accused confessed to the crime, and we have recovered stolen mobile phone, seized motorcycle used in crime and iron sickle (koyta), totally worth ₹1,21,200. As the green belt does not have closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera facility, we cracked the case with the help of informers.”

According to the police, the four accused had approached the two students — a second-year Bachelor of Arts (BA) student at Spicer College and resident of Old Sangvi and his friend, also a college student — at the hill and one of the assailants threatened them with an iron rod and struck one of them on the right knee with it. Another accused verbally abused the duo and robbed their mobile phones, cash, wallets containing Aadhaar cards, and other important documents. The total value of the stolen items was estimated to be at ₹20,000.

