Four mail express trains to be shifted to Hadapsar railway station

Operations of four mail express trains will be shifted from Pune- to Hadapsar- railway station if the railway board accepts the Pune railway division’s proposal to that effect. Operations of four mail express trains will be shifted from Pune- to Hadapsar- railway station if the railway board accepts the Pune railway division’s proposal to that effect. (HT PHOTO)

Currently, the Hadapsar to Hyderabad train runs thrice a week from Hadapsar railway station apart from the Pune to Solapur and Pune to Phaltan trains that were recently shifted on March 6 from Pune to Hadapsar railway station. “Four more mail express trains will be shifted to Hadapsar railway station as the station has been developed for more train operations,” said Indu Dubey, Pune divisional railway manager.

The Hutatma Express train is one of the four mail express trains to be shifted from Pune to Hadapsar railway station while the remaining three are still to be finalised. A large number of passengers from Hadapsar, Mundhwa, Kharadi, Wagholi and nearby areas find it difficult to travel from Pune railway station. Also, Pune railway station is already handling a huge number of train operations so there is a need for an alternative terminus.

While the Hadapsar railway station takes a bit of searching with the auto-rickshaw stand outside the main gate further narrowing the road outside, a large number of passengers would be happy to board trains directly from Hadapsar.

“We are ready to travel from Hadapsar railway station as it is convenient for us to go to Hadapsar station rather than all the way to Pune railway station. It is good that more trains are now starting from Hadapsar station,” said Vipul Alekar, a Hadapsar resident