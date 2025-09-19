Search
Fri, Sept 19, 2025
Four minors detained for murder attempt of 20-year-old man

Published on: Sept 19, 2025 05:28 am IST

Police said on Thursday that the victim was in a relationship with a woman, which angered her minor son, who along with three friends (all minors) hatched a plan to kill him.

PUNE: Dapodi police detained four minors in an attempt-to-muder case after a brutal attack on a 29-year-old man on Wednesday with a koyta (large knife). The incident was reported at around 6:30am at Jai Bhim Nagar in Dapodi area. The victim has been identified as Rohit Kedari, an employee of a private finance company in Dapodi.

Police said on Thursday that the victim was in a relationship with a woman, which angered her minor son, who along with three friends (all minors) hatched a plan to kill him. On Wednesday, they waited and attacked the victim, leaving him gravely injured. On receiving information about the attack, a team of Dapodi police rushed to the spot and took the injured to the hospital. Later in the evening, all five minor accused were detained by the police. A case has been registered at Dapodi Police Station under sections 109,118(1),351(1)(2),223,3(5) of the BNS and other relevant sections.

