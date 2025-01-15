Menu Explore
Four new Amrit Bharat Express trains to start from Pune

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Jan 15, 2025 08:40 AM IST

Trials are underway to begin operations of Amrit Bharat Express on routes connecting Pune to four places in north India

PUNE: As travelling by the two ‘Vande Bharat Express’ trains has been out of the common man’s reach in terms of ticket cost, efforts are being made by the railway administration to start new ‘Amrit Bharat Express’ trains that will be affordable for the common man. Trials are underway to begin operations of these trains on routes connecting Pune to four places in north India.

Trials are underway to begin operations of Amrit Bharat Express on routes connecting Pune to four places in north India. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The railway ministry launched the Amrit Bharat Express from Ahmedabad to Gandhinagar in July 2023 which looks similar to the Vande Bharat Express but is not air-conditioned and has a lower ticket price. Given that these trains are getting good response from passengers due to their low cost and short travel time, plans are afoot to start these trains on some routes connecting Pune to stations in north India.

Amrit Bharat Express trains will enable passengers to travel on these routes easily at a reasonable price. The Pune railway administration has started redevelopment of 20 stations under the ‘Amrit Bharat Scheme’ and work on building new coaches on the lines of the Vande Bharat Express coaches has also started. Speaking on Saturday in Pune, railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that most of the work is in the final stage.

Along with Pune railway station, the work of expanding Hadapsar railway station has also begun under the Amrit Bharat Scheme. The railway administration is planning to determine the route of two trains from Pune railway station to Danapur and Chhapra, and two trains from Hadapsar railway station to Muzaffarpur and Puri.

The Vande Bharat Express trains currently run on two routes: Pune to Hubli, and Pune to Kolhapur. For the Pune-Kolhapur journey, the ticket costs 1,160 for a lower-class coach and 2,005 for a higher-class coach. However, for Amrit Bharat Express trains, the ticket costs are the same as for sleeping accommodation in other trains, informed railway department officials.

Rampal Barpagga, spokesperson, Pune railway division, said, “Under the Amrit Bharat Scheme, the redevelopment work of the stations in Pune has been undertaken. Also, the coaches will need to be similar to those of the Vande Bharat Express trains, and work on the same is underway. Activities are underway at the railway board and ministerial level regarding the routes. Considering the number of passengers travelling to north India from Pune, inspection is underway to start Amrit Bharat Express trains on these routes.”

