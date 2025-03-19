Four people charred to death after mini bus catches fire in Pune’s Hinjewadi

Four persons were charred to death while five others sustained burn injuries after a mini bus caught fire at Pune’s Hinjewadi area, police said. Some of the employees couldn’t come out from the front door while another door on the rear side didn’t open. (HT photo | Sourced)

The incident happened at around 7:30am on Wednesday when employees of private Hinjewadi-based firm, were on their way to work. The mini bus they were travelling in caught fire.

“The employees had left home and were coming to office when the fire erupted at driver’s cabin. Some of the employees couldn’t come out from the front door while another door on the rear side didn’t open, resulting in the deaths,” said Kanhaiya Thorat, senior police inspector at Hinjewadi police station.

According to a fire brigade official from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, the fire spread rapidly and the employees who managed to escape couldn’t rescue those who were trapped inside. The fire was later doused.

Police said that five injured persons were taken to the Ruby Hall clinic where they are undergoing treatment.

“The police and fire brigade officials are trying to ascertain the cause of fire,” said Thorat.