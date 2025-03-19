Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Four people charred to death after mini bus catches fire in Pune’s Hinjewadi

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 19, 2025 11:07 AM IST

The incident happened at around 7:30am on Wednesday when employees of private Hinjewadi-based firm, were on their way to work and their mini bus caught fire

Four persons were charred to death while five others sustained burn injuries after a mini bus caught fire at Pune’s Hinjewadi area, police said.

Some of the employees couldn’t come out from the front door while another door on the rear side didn’t open. (HT photo | Sourced)
Some of the employees couldn’t come out from the front door while another door on the rear side didn’t open. (HT photo | Sourced)

The incident happened at around 7:30am on Wednesday when employees of private Hinjewadi-based firm, were on their way to work. The mini bus they were travelling in caught fire.

“The employees had left home and were coming to office when the fire erupted at driver’s cabin. Some of the employees couldn’t come out from the front door while another door on the rear side didn’t open, resulting in the deaths,” said Kanhaiya Thorat, senior police inspector at Hinjewadi police station.

Also Read: Ludhiana: 8 dogs charred to death after short-circuit at shelter, case registered

According to a fire brigade official from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, the fire spread rapidly and the employees who managed to escape couldn’t rescue those who were trapped inside. The fire was later doused.

Police said that five injured persons were taken to the Ruby Hall clinic where they are undergoing treatment.

“The police and fire brigade officials are trying to ascertain the cause of fire,” said Thorat.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On