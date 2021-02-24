Four-month-old infant lands with three illegal guardians before cops intervene

A 28-year-old woman was arrested for kidnapping a four-month-old infant from a man’s house in Chakan on February 17.

The police found during the search of the child was that the man from whom she kidnapped the infant was not the biological father of the child, according to Krishna Prakash, the commissioner of Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

“We found that he had wrongly entered his name as the parent at a hospital in Chakan where a young, unmarried couple had given birth to the child and had agreed to give her up. His wife is in a mental asylum and he had also decided to give up the girl after having fallen into financial trouble,” said Prakash.

The woman was identified as Rani Shivaji Yadav (28), a native of Ambejogai in Beed, according to the police.

Yadav had taken the child and left for Ambejogai in Beed where she had told her husband and in-laws that she had given birth to the child. She did that to hide the fact that she had miscarried her own child about two months ago, according to the police.

The man from whose house the child was kidnapped was identified as Rajendra Prabhakar Nagpure (53), a resident of a room in Vafgaonkar chawl in Chakan, Khed area of Pune.

Nagpure works as an installer and maintenance of card swipe machines and his 66-year-old sister was looking after the child, according to senior police inspector Ashok Rajput of Chakan police station.

“Her husband had moved back to Beed a few days before the lockdown was announced (in March) and as she did not accompany him, she was stuck here. However, her husband got a pass made and facilitated bus travel to Beed a month later. She fell pregnant then and after reaching seven months of pregnancy, she said she is going to Osmanabad to her parent’s place. We are not yet sure when, but during that time, she miscarried her child and came to Pune and lived with one of her relatives instead,” said senior police inspector Rajput.

The woman had learned about a child at Nagpure’s house and had approached him to seek a job as a caretaker, according to the police.

“She latched on to him while he had started shifting houses from one chawl to another. The shifting was done on February 16 and when the women in the new chawl asked who Yadav was, Nagpure told them that she was his wife’s sister. The very next day, around 3pm, she picked up the child and left,” said PI Rajput.

A case under Sections 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Chakan police station after her disappearance.

Police to reunite child with biological parents

Unbeknownst to the child, she has changed hands from three sets of guardians and is now in the custody of the police and will be handed over to the Child welfare committee (CWC). Until the future of the child is decided upon, she will be in the children’s home run by an NGO in association with the CWC and is located behind Dighi police station.

“We have tracked down the biological parents of the child and we will try to get them together. Since they are not married, they will need to be married in order to be in a position to take of the child and be accepted in the society,” said Prakash.

The biological parents are students at a local college and had kept their families in the dark about their child.