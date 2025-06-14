Freak accident kills container driver near Chandani Chowk

A container driver was seriously injured and the cleaner sustained serious injuries in an accident at Chandani Chowk on the Mumbai-bound lane on Thursday, said police. A container driver was seriously injured and the cleaner sustained serious injuries in an accident at Chandni Chowk on the Mumbai-bound lane on Thursday, said police. (REPRESENTATIVE IC)

The accident took place at 8 pm when the driver applied sudden brakes to save a car which was coming from behind and in the process the rods from the rear of the truck forcefully pierced through the driver’s cabin, leading to immediate death.

The injured cleaner was rescued and immediately taken to a hospital, said police who reached the spot within no time.

The deceased has been identified as Ramcharan Chitar Bhagriya, 25, a resident of Jaipur in Rajasthan.

According to Anil Vibhute, police inspector at Bavdhan police station, “The driver of a container trailer had applied sudden brakes, causing the iron roads loaded at the rear of the trailer to shift forward and crash into the cabin. As a result, the cabin was crushed, and the driver got trapped inside.”

The accident also led to a major traffic jam in the busy Chandni Chowk area, which was later cleared by traffic police.