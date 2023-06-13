Fresh video of Alandi clash shows pilgrims heckled cops

A day after commotion prevailed at Alandi with opposition targeting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena over a minor skirmish between warkaris (pilgrims), another video of the incident surfaced on Monday. The video showed that some warkaris were aggressive over entering the temple premises, and heckled police, to which the police officials responded by resorting to lathi charge. In the video obtained, in front of the Sanjeevan Samadhi temple of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj, some warkaris were seen trying to enter the temple. (HT FILE PHOTO)

In the video obtained, in front of the Sanjeevan Samadhi temple of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj, some warkaris were seen trying to enter the temple. At that time, even though the police tried to stop them, some young warkaris are seen breaking the rules and pushing the police, pushing them back and then running towards the temple, trampling over the police.

“While stopping the young group of warkaris the police used mild lathis. However, they were not beaten and there was a minor skirmish,” said Vinay Kumar Choubey, Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner.

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “There was an altercation and scuffle between the warkaris and the police. As there was a stampede last year and some women were also injured, therefore, the rules are being strictly followed this time.”

“Only 75 passes of pakhis were given this year and there were some youths outside the temple demanding to go inside. At least 400-500 people were trying to enter but the police stopped them,” said Fadnavis.