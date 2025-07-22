Pune: The memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, and the Maharashtra Film, Stage & Cultural Development Corporation Limited (MFSCDCL), Mumbai, on Monday aims to advance skill development in film, media, and entertainment across the state by combining FTII’s academic expertise with MFSCDCL’s infrastructure and outreach. FTII, MFSCDCL sign MoU to boost film and media skills in Maharashtra

Dhiraj Singh, vice-chancellor, FTII and Swati Mhase-Patil, managing director, MFSCDCL, exchanged the agreement in the presence of Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, minister for cultural affairs Ashish Shelar, FTII chairman R Madhavan, additional chief secretary of cultural affairs department Vikas Kharge, and other officials.

Fadnavis said, “Maharashtra is poised to become a national and global hub for the creators’ economy with individuals from remote areas emerging as content creators. The tie-up will help talented individuals get access to professional opportunities by offering structured training and certification programmes.”

Shelar said, “The courses will be held at MFSCDCL centres in Goregaon, Kolhapur, Prabhadevi, and Karjat.”

“Talented individuals from small towns are already making their mark and this partnership will further empower them to tell local stories on a global stage,” Madhavan said.

Kharge said the initial courses will focus on filmmaking, cinematography, digital production, AI tools, dubbing, voiceover, and other media skills.