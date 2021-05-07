Fuel prices in Pune reach new high, Petrol selling at 97.31 per litre

Petrol prices in Pune reached a record high on Friday at ₹97.31 per litre, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

The petrol and diesel prices surged for the fourth consecutive day with the rate of petrol breaching the previous record on February 27, when it was ₹97.19 per litre.

Besides petrol, the price of diesel also reached a record of ₹87.17 per litre, more than the previous high of ₹86.88 per litre. After the break in March and April, when prices had either stabilised or declined, they have started to soar from May 4.

The transporters have expressed deep discontent over the price fuel price hike and especially the record prices of diesel.

“Now passenger transport is completely closed and only goods transportation is going on. Most transportation is of the essential goods as the pandemic is raging. The hike in diesel price is a major blow to the transporters. The ultimate cost of these excessive prices will have to be sustained by transporters because traders won’t negotiate the transportation rates. How are we supposed to carry on? We are constantly writing to the central government to control the prices and give us some concessions,” said Baba Shinde, director (Maharashtra), All India Motor Transport Congress.

Sagar Ghare, a delivery person associated with a food home delivery app in the city said that their profit margin is getting impacted because of the petrol price hike. “The companies already have reduced our per home delivery commission. In addition to this now fuel prices have started to increase again. There are restrictions imposed and we do not have any other opportunity but to continue with this to earn a livelihood. But it is becoming difficult now,” Sagar Ghare said.

“The members across the board suggested that the government should be proactively engaged to address the concerns of the transport sector,” said Shinde.