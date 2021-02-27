Fuel prices rise again after a three-day interval in Pune

After three days of staying constant, the fuel prices in the city moved upward once again with regular petrol touching ₹97.17 per litre while diesel was recorded at ₹86.88 per litre, according to price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

The price of premium or branded petrol, which had crossed the ₹100 per litre mark on February 20, further rose at ₹100.87 per litre, the notification stated. Previously, the rates were hiked on Tuesday when Petrol in Pune had touched ₹96.96 per litre and diesel at ₹86.72 per litre.

Maharashtra’s Parbhani town in the Marathwada region has the highest price of fuel in the state. Regular petrol reached ₹99.68 per litre in Parbhani and the rate of Power petrol has crossed ₹102 per litre. The rate of diesel in Parbhani is ₹89.28 per litre, as per the notification.

With the rate of fuel continuously increasing, the transporters have threatened to increase their rates. Earlier, when premium petrol breached the ₹100 per litre mark, transporters body proposed to increase rates by 20 per cent.

We have written to the Central government. Otherwise, we will have to give the call for a strike,” said Baba Shinde, a member of the transporter association.

According to RTI activist and president of Sajag Nagrik Manch Vivek Velankar, the rise in the prices of fuel for aeroplanes are less than the prices at which commoners are purchasing fuel.

The hike, as Velankar noted, was mostly due to higher taxes by the centre and state.

Box-

Increase in fuel prices in Pune in February (rates per litre)

For 17-02-2021

Petrol 95.63

Power Petrol 99.31

Diesel 85.30

CNG 55.50

For 18-02-2021

Petrol 95.95

Power Petrol 99.63

Diesel 85.63

CNG 55.50

For 19-02-2021

Petrol 96.25

Power Petrol 99.93

Diesel 85.98

CNG 55.50

For 20-02-2021

Petrol 96.62

Power Petrol 100.31

Diesel 86.36

CNG 55.50

For 23-02-2021

Petrol 96.96

Power Petrol 100.64

Diesel 86.72

CNG 55.50

For 27-02-2021

Petrol 97.19

Power Petrol 100.87

Diesel 86.88

CNG 55.50