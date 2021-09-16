FYJC admission 2021: 69,778 seats vacant in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad after three regular rounds

PUNE After the completion of three regular rounds of the First Year Junior College (FYJC) or Class 11 admissions, 69,778 seats are vacant in the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad region.

In the three regular rounds out of 86,013 students registered for the online centralised admission process, 43,187 students have taken admission.

From Thursday (September 16) onward the first special round for the admissions has begun and new students who have not yet registered can register themselves for the admission process.

In the third regular round, a total of 63,876 seats were available, for which 29,505 students were eligible and out of which 9,261 students were allotted a college. Of the 9,261 allotted students, 554 students were given the college of their first preference, 1,476 students were given the college of their second preference and 958 students were given the college of their third preference.

Meanwhile, the detailed schedule of the special Round 1 for FYJC online centralised admissions for the Pune region was declared today by the Director of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary), Pune.

After the Round 3 admission process ended on Thursday, the vacancy list will be displayed by the colleges and the allotment list of special Round 1 will be declared on September 17 at 10 pm.

As per the new schedule of the special Round 1, from September 17 new submission and registration process will start. Students can also update part 2 forms.

On September 20 till 8 pm, the application form (Part-1) edit and choice filling or updating of options form (Part-2) for round 3 will be available online.

On September 22, at 10 am, the junior college allotment list for special Round 1 admissions will be displayed online. Accordingly, a display of the cut-off list for the admission round will be done and SMS will be sent to students.

“From September 22 at 10 am to September 25 at 6 pm, students need to confirm their admission in the allotted colleges. If a student wants to take admission in the allotted junior college then click on ‘proceed for admission’ through student login then upload required documents and confirm admission in the allotted college. If any student wishes to cancel his/her admission, they should give it a thought, as this round may be the last round. Many of the seats are expected to be filling at the round.” said Dattatray Jagtap, director of the secondary and higher secondary education department.

While on September 25 the junior colleges will upload the status of admitted students on the website and display quota wise vacancies.