FYJC admission deadline extended till October 21

PUNE The state education department has extended the deadline for the Class 11 (FYJC) online admission process till October 21. All seven rounds of the first- come first-served (FCFS) process were completed on Monday.

While after completion of the three regular rounds, one special round and all seven rounds of FCFS, still 41,400 seats have remained vacant in Pune and Pimpri- Chinchwad. So far, a total of 71,925 students have admitted to 317 colleges in Pune.

As per a circular issued by the department on Monday, the FCFS round has been extended till 6pm, October 21. Students who have not yet registered for the admission process can register. Students holding an ATKT and those with any passing percentage in Class 10 (SSC) can register for admission.

“There are students who want to either cancel their admission or students who have not yet completed their admission process due to various reasons. So it was decided to extend the admission period upto October 21. Also those students have passed under the ATKT category with one subject remaining, even they can take admission,” said Dattatray Jagtap, director of secondary and higher secondary education department.