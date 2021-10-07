FYJC admissions: 47,083 seats still vacant in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad

After the completion of three regular rounds, and one special round of admission to Class 11 (first year junior college - FYJC), the education department has now started its first-come first-Served (FCFS) rounds of admission.

On October 8, a fifth round of FCFS admissions will begin. As of now, a total of 66,122 admissions have taken place and 47,083 seats are still vacant in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

In this fifth FCFS admission round, students averaging 50 per cent in their Class 10 marks are eligible for admission. The FCFS rounds will finish on October 14.

There are seven categories in the FCFS process – from students with 90 per cent marks or more down to those with 35 per cent marks.

“Students are not coming forward for admissions, hence a large number of vaccant seats,” said Meena Shendkar, assistant director of education, Pune, who is in-charge of the admission process.