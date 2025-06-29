FYJC first merit list out: Over 6.92 lakh students secure seats across Maharashtra

After weeks of uncertainty and schedule changes, the education department unexpectedly released the first merit list for First-Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions across Maharashtra on Saturday evening. Over 6.92 lakh students have secured seats in the first phase of admissions. in an unexpected move, the department released the list on June 28 at 5 PM, catching students and parents off guard. (HT)

Students allotted colleges must confirm their admissions by physically visiting the respective junior colleges between June 30 and July 7, according to the revised official schedule. The vacancy list for the second round will be published on July 9.

The FYJC admission process, which began on May 21, was marred by technical glitches and repeated postponements. Initially, the first merit list was expected on June 26, but a last-minute revision pushed it to June 30. However, in an unexpected move, the department released the list on June 28 at 5 PM, catching students and parents off guard.

“We had no intention to delay the process. On June 26, we faced a technical bug on the portal, which held us back. Once it was resolved today, there was no reason to wait,” said Mahesh Palkar, Director of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. “Every list was already ready; we released it as soon as the issue was fixed.”

The delays and sudden changes have drawn criticism from students, parents, and educators across the state, who say the handling of the process lacked clarity and caused unnecessary stress. Although online registrations concluded on June 7, admissions couldn’t begin due to persistent issues with the online portal.

Despite the chaos, the merit list has brought relief to a large number of applicants. Of the 10.66 lakh students who applied, more than 6 lakh were found eligible. A total of 6.32 lakh students secured seats through CAP Round 1, while 60,487 were allotted seats under management, in-house, and minority quotas during the zero round.

Notably, 4.57 lakh students received their first-choice college. As the next phase begins, students and parents hope the remaining rounds will proceed more smoothly and without further disruption, said a parent.

Only 139,943 students out of the 467,720 who applied in CAP round of the FYJC admissions from the MMR, including Mumbai city, were allotted colleges in the first merit list. “It is very unusual that very few students got allotted CAP 1,” said a college principal. In previous years, 60%-70% students from the MMR would be allotted colleges in the first merit list.

Mahesh Palkar, director of secondary and higher secondary education, said that according to the schedule of the directorate, the first selection list was to be announced on June 26, but due to technical difficulties it was not, and a revised schedule had to be announced.

In terms of stream-wise distribution:

3.42 lakh students were allotted seats in the Science stream

1.49 lakh in Arts

1.39 lakh in Commerce