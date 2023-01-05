G20 meetings: Residents see red as PMC replaces old trees with new shrubs on road dividers

Ahead of G20 meetings scheduled in the city, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is uprooting ten to fifteen-year-old trees and shrubs planted on dividers from Lohegaon airport to Senapati Bapat road to replace them with newer shrubs as part of beautification work undertaken in the city. The work is likely to finish by January 10, said officials.

However, the move has drawn flak from residents who claim that the older trees should not have been uprooted.

Gaurav Mahajan, a resident, said, “The money being spent on this should have been utilized in improving the roads which need urgent repairs.”

Monica Sharma, another resident, voiced sentiments regarding PMC’s incomplete work causing inconvenience to commuters. “What about the trash near the Metro constructions? What are the steps taken to clean it? Also, what about the cleaning up of the Mula Mutha river? It stinks when people go to Koregaon Park,” she said. “Working for a few days just to portray a better image to foreign delegates doesn’t help. One has to maintain this consistency throughout the year,” she said.

Qaneez Sukhrani, citizen activist, echoed similar concerns, “PMC is doing a superficial upliftment for G20 foreign delegates by spending taxpayers’ money.”

However, officials at the tree authority department stated that the renovation was needed.

Ashok Ghorpade, member secretary for the tree authority department, PMC, said, “Those shrubs were there for over 10 to 15 years, there is a need to uproot them because they are aged. They are supposed to be uprooted after five or seven years. We are just trying to beautify the road dividers.”

Ghorpade also mentioned that new, potted plants will be placed on bridges where there are no dividers. The pots will also be painted. Along with PMC, Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) is also placing newer trees on the dividers under pillars from Gunjan Chowk to Sangam bridge.