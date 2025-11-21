Pune: Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari has directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to implement urgent, priority-based safety measures to prevent the recurring accidents on the Navale bridge stretch. The directive came after a follow-up by Pune MP and Union minister of state Murlidhar Mohol, who met Gadkari in New Delhi late on Wednesday. Gadkari orders urgent action to curb Navale bridge accidents

The move comes just days after a horrific accident at Navale bridge on November 13 claimed eight lives, once again drawing attention to the high-risk stretch long identified as a “black spot”. During his meeting with Gadkari, Mohol presented a detailed account of the latest accident, ongoing challenges, and measures suggested by local agencies.

Speaking after the meeting, Mohol said, “To stop frequent accidents at Navale bridge, I met Nitin Gadkari and submitted a detailed report based on our meetings. He responded positively and assured that immediate necessary action will be taken.”

Mohol briefed Gadkari on steps already taken by the Centre and the state, but stressed that the latest tragedy underscores the need for stronger and more immediate interventions. He submitted a consolidated report compiled after discussions with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), district administration, police department and NHAI officials.

Key proposals under consideration include redesigning critical road sections, enforcing strict speed limits, adding more rumble strips, improving barricading and signal systems, redesigning accident-prone spots and conducting mechanical checks of heavy vehicles at the Khed–Shivapur toll booth. Agencies have also highlighted the need for better coordination among all stakeholders.

A major recommendation is to tighten checks on overloaded heavy vehicles at the toll plaza—an issue believed to increase instability on the steep gradient near the bridge.