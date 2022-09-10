Ganesh Festival 2022: 1,043 noise pollution complaints recorded by Pune police

Despite a ban by Bombay High Court on high-decibel audio system on DJ during festival celebrations, Pune city police have received total 1,043 noise pollution related complaints on ’Dial 112 ‘ number between August 31 to September 10. Highest number of complaints was received on September 9 which was the final day the festival.

According to official data, on September 9, police recorded the highest number of complaints which was 210, followed by 202 complaints on September 6, 168 complaints on September 8, 76 complaints on September 7, 70 complaints on September 5, 68 complaints on September 4 followed by 67 complaints on September 3, 54 complaints on September 10 (Till 10 :00 am in the morning),53 complaints on September 2 . However 39 and 36 complaints were received on August 31 and September 1 respectively.

Highest number of complaints received from Hadapsar and Vishrambaug locality. A senior police official said that most of the complaints were addressed by the police response vehicles (PRV) in the respective areas.

Majority of the complaints were related to disc jockeys playing loud music at Ganesh pandals beyond the 10 pm deadline. Amitabh Gupa, commissioner of Police said the we have recorded noise level at each station and will take action accordingly. People getting disturbed due to loud music or noise during non-permissible hours can approach police, Gupta said.

Police stated that all ground police staff have been instructed to adhere noise pollution guideline given by the court.The mandals found violating prescribed limits were forced to shut down the music systems.

According to the data compiled by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) every year the number of noise pollution is at record high in the city during Ganesh festival. This is also reflected in the increasing in the number complaints from the citizens.

Pratap Jagtap, sub-regional officer at MPCB Pune, said, “It is true that noise levels increase during the festive season but we don’t have any authority to take legal action against the accused. We are just a monitoring authority and we monitor noise levels during the festive season on a yearly basis.” This year noise levels were monitored by the pollution watchdog between 6 pm and 12 am on August 31 and September 1, 4 and 6, according to MPCB officials.

Dr Meenakshi Deshpande, president Indian Medical Association (IMA) Pune said, “Noise pollution affects the health and behavior of people in a number of ways. Loud noise damage or destroy the hearing system, by causing damage to delicate cells inside the ear that allow one to hear.’’

Deshpande added that even short, sharp loud noises can also cause hearing problems and the damage can happen more quickly. Elaborating long term impact, she told, long term effects such as causing hypertension, hearing loss, sleep disturbances, high stress level, physical trauma, bleeding around brain and several other complications are very much possible due to such loud speakers systems with high decibels.