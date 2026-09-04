Amid noise pollution concerns, loudspeakers allowed till midnight on 5 days during Ganeshotsav in Pune

Amid growing concerns over noise pollution during Ganeshotsav and demands for tighter restrictions on high-powered sound systems, the Pune police have allowed loudspeakers to be used till midnight on five days during this year’s Ganesh festival. The use of sound systems has been capped at four bass and four top speakers during festivals and public celebrations. (HT Photo)

Police commissioner Amitesh Kumar on Thursday announced that relaxation will be applicable on September 19, 20, 22, 23 and 25 and that on other days of Ganeshotsav, loudspeakers will have to be switched off by 10 pm.

The decision comes amid a continuing debate in Pune over noise pollution during festivals, with citizens and activists seeking restrictions on high-powered sound systems even as Ganesh mandals seek greater flexibility for the purpose of celebrations.

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Debate over noise pollution during festivals Kumar said that the midnight relaxation will be subject to compliance with prescribed noise pollution limits and warned that action will be taken against festival organisers found violating the norms. Whereas the police have capped the use of sound systems at four bass and four top speakers during festivals and public celebrations. Kumar said that the limit will apply to all festivals, including Dahi Handi and Ganeshotsav.

Referring to the demonstrations carried out by the police in coordination with DJ associations and sound engineers, Kumar said that sound systems using plasma, pressure mids and walls comprising six to eight bass-top units could push noise levels beyond 100 to 105 decibels. As such, he welcomed the decision by several Ganesh mandals to voluntarily avoid plasma systems, pressure mids and laser lights during the festival.