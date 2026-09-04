Pune man leading campaign against noise pollution during Ganeshotsav slapped on camera, one arrested

In an incident that has triggered widespread condemnation from citizens, political leaders and social organisations – Vidyanand Bapat, 37, a resident of Narayan Peth who has long been campaigning against the use of loudspeakers and DJs during Ganeshotsav, was slapped by a former Ganesh mandal president while speaking to the media on camera close to Maharashtra Mandal below Sahakari Bank on Tilak Road, Sadashiv Peth. Bapat, an active member of the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti, has been vocal about the need to curb noise pollution during Ganeshotsav and has argued that traditional celebrations should not come at the cost of residents’ peace and public health. His campaign has drawn flak from a cross-section of Ganesh mandals. Chavan is reportedly a resident of Rautwadi in Kothrud; a former president of the Priyadarshini Ganesh Mandal in Rautwadi. (VIDEO GRAB)

The Pune police have arrested one person, identified as Santosh Chavan, in connection with the assault on Bapat, although they have so far registered a case against an unknown person under sections 353(2), 126(2), 296, 115(2), 351(2) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. The police said that Chavan’s statement is being recorded and further action will follow.

Deputy commissioner of police Krushikesh Rawale said that the police have examined the CCTV footage of the incident. “As of now, the involvement of only one person has been identified,” he said. Investigation is underway to establish the complete circumstances surrounding the assault and determine whether there was any other involvement.

Chavan is reportedly a resident of Rautwadi in Kothrud; a former president of the Priyadarshini Ganesh Mandal in Rautwadi; and is said to work for a construction developer. Information has also emerged regarding Chavan’s alleged criminal background, wherein five to six cases related to assault, etc. may have been registered against him at various police stations in Pune. However, the police are yet to officially confirm the details of Chavan’s criminal record in connection with the present investigation.

Following the incident, Chavan briefly spoke to media persons, allegedly defending the attack. He said that Bapat was criticising Ganeshotsav and claimed that he should be slapped again. Chavan also allegedly said that anyone who speaks against the Ganesh festival in Pune will be slapped in a similar manner.

On his part, Bapat said, “I only said that while celebrating the festival publicly, care should be taken to ensure that there is no noise pollution and traffic is not obstructed. People are free to celebrate the festival, and I have no objection to that”. Bapat alleged that the assault was carried out for publicity and that the entire incident has been captured on video. He urged the police to examine the footage and take appropriate action.

Assuring stern action against the attacker, police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said, “We have arrested the person involved in this incident. The process for recording his statement is going on. Freedom of speech is a constitutional right, and if anyone is expressing their views on any particular topic, no one is allowed to use violence against that person. The police will take strict action against people involved in any kind of violence”.

Condemning the attack, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that violence against a person for expressing a view is unacceptable. “The police have arrested the person involved in the incident and appropriate action will be taken,” he said and appealed to citizens and Ganesh mandals to celebrate the festival in a traditional manner and make efforts in that direction. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Medha Kulkarni too criticised the incident. The assault immediately prompted a protest by NCP (SP) representatives outside the Pune police Commissionerate. NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar said that those who disagreed with Bapat’s views should have engaged with him through reasoned debate instead of resorting to violence. He described targeting Bapat over his views as a sign of a ‘disturbed mindset’ and urged the police to take appropriate legal action and provide protection to him.

Shripal Lalwani, state executive committee member, Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti, said, “Differences of opinion on public issues such as noise pollution are natural, but violence cannot be the answer. Using force to silence those raising their voice on issues of public interest is a dangerous trend and a threat to democratic values. The police must conduct a fair investigation and take strict action against those found responsible”.

Meanwhile, representatives of the Hindu Sewa Sangh filed a police complaint against Bapat, adding another dimension to the dispute over the use of loudspeakers and DJs during Ganeshotsav.