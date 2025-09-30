Edit Profile
crown
    Gang leader held from UP in metro rail cable theft case

    Published on: Sep 30, 2025 3:48 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    The crime branch unit 1 of Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Monday arrested the leader of an inter-state gang, involved in the theft of metro rail cables in Pune, from Uttar Pradesh. The accused has been identified as Dilshad Shamshad Ansari, 34, from Baghpat. The accused confessed to his involvement in the theft of 300 metres of copper wire worth 2 lakh from Dapodi metro station. Interrogation found that he and his gang comprising suspects from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh also targeted Kothrud metro station in the past.

    The accused has been identified as Dilshad Shamshad Ansari, 34, from Baghpat. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
