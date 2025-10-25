Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal’s passport revoked

PUNE: Notorious gangster Nilesh Ghaywal’s passport has finally been revoked by the Regional Passport Office, Pune, following a detailed report submitted by the Pune police. Ghaywal, currently believed to be in Switzerland, has at least 10 criminal cases registered against him under various sections, including those under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). The revocation marks a significant step in the police’s strategy to weaken Ghaywal’s financial and operational base, which extends beyond India.

A senior official confirmed that the Regional Passport Office on Thursday issued an official order cancelling Ghaywal’s passport after verifying reports and evidence submitted by the Pune police and court. “This effectively restricts Ghaywal’s movement abroad and blocks any further misuse of his travel documents,” the official said.

A police investigation revealed that Ghaywal fraudulently obtained a passport in 2019 from Ahmednagar (referred to as Ahilyanagar in official documents) by changing the spelling of his surname from ‘Ghaywal’ to ‘Gaywal’. He submitted false documents and used a local residential address to evade detection of his criminal background. The local police then gave him a ‘clean verification report’, raising concerns over procedural lapses. However, the Pune police later caught his lie and submitted a detailed report to both the Regional Passport Office and the court, prompting the passport authorities to initiate an internal review under section 10 (3) of the Passport Act. Following the review, an official order cancelling Ghaywal’s passport was issued.

According to the police, Ghaywal fled the country using the forged passport to avoid arrest after multiple criminal cases and MCOCA proceedings were initiated against him. He and his associates were involved in several extortion, assault, and land-grabbing cases across Pune and other districts. Revoking his passport will make it difficult for him to travel or conduct financial dealings abroad. “Now that his passport has been cancelled, his ability to move internationally is effectively over. This will help us ensure his return and presence during ongoing court proceedings,” said an official from the Pune Crime Branch.

Meanwhile, sources revealed that notices were earlier issued to two police personnel from the Ahmednagar jurisdiction, including an inspector, who were allegedly involved in the verification process that allowed Ghaywal to secure the passport. An internal inquiry into the matter is reportedly underway.