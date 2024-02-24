Garbage dumped near railway tracks, admin writes to PMC

PUNE The Pune railway administration last week has written to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) commissioner regarding garbage being dumped near the railway tracks. Pune railway administration has written to PMC commissioner regarding garbage being dumped nearby the railway tracks. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

It has become a major threat related to fire and other unwanted incidents on the railway tracks, said officials.

“The residents living nearby railway tracks are repeatedly dumping garbage in railway area which is nearby to the tracks. To prevent this we have built boundary walls at several places despite that people are dumping garbage from over the walls. This is also a potential fire hazard and threat to railway tracks,” said Indu Dubey, Pune divisional manager.

“The garbage dumping is happening across Pune city. It is a big problem for railways for last several years and we have even written a letter last week to the PMC commissioner to take action on it,” she added.