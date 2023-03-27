Garware College to Ruby Hall stretch to be operational by April end

Pune Maha Metro has already begun passenger service on the Vanaz-Garware stretch, which was followed by a successful trial run of the Garware-Civil Court interchange. (PRATHAM GOKHALE/ HT PHOTO)

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha Metro) has announced that it is ready to begin passenger service between Garware College and Ruby Hall stations, which is one of the important stretches of the Vanaz to Ramwadi route, by the end of April.

Maha Metro officials reviewed the trial run between Ruby Hall and the Civic Court interchange on Monday. Earlier in the day, Metro officials inspected trails from Garware College to the Civil Court interchange station.

Brijesh Dixit, managing director of Maha Metro, stated during the press conference, “We will finish all required work and obtain permission from Central Metro Railway Security (CMRS). We will be ready to begin passenger service by the end of April. The final decision, however, will be made after consultation with the central and state governments.”

Senior BJP leader and Pune district Guardian minister Chandrakant Patil stated in another review meeting about various developmental projects that the expansion service between Garware College and Ruby Hall and Phugewadi and Civil Court Station is expected to be operational by May 15.

“We’re hoping to get everything in place and approvals from the appropriate agencies. Once everything is in place, Metro service on this stretch should be operational by May 15,” Patil said.

There are 17 stations on the Vanaz to Ramwadi route. Maha Metro has already begun passenger service on the Vanaz-Garware stretch, which was followed by a successful trial run of the Garware-Civil Court interchange.

“In addition, the interchange station from Phugewadi to Civil Court will open. We will also begin the trial on the Phugewadi to Civil Court station,” Patil went on to say.

Deccan Gymkhana, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Civil Court, and Pune Station are among the busiest places in Pune. The majority of commuters use this route on a regular basis.

On the other hand, Maha Metro has already started passenger service from Pimpri to Phugewadi on the Chinchwad - Swargate route. In addition, Maha Metro has decided to begin passenger service from Phugewadi to the Civil Court interchange by the end of April.