GBS: PMC deploys 100 teams to conduct epidemiological survey along Sinhagad Road

PUNE In response to the rise in suspected cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) in the city, the Rapid Response Team (RRT) of the state health department has directed Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to initiate an immediate epidemiological survey in the affected areas along Sinhagad Road.

The civic body has formed 100 teams to start the survey from Thursday, said officials.

The directive was issued by the joint director of health services Dr Babita Kamlapurkar during a video conference meeting on Wednesday.

The survey will focus on over 2.5 lakh residents in areas like Nanded City, Khadakwasla, and Dhayari. Over 61 patients are currently admitted across various hospitals in the city, said officials.

Dr Kamlapurkar emphasised the urgency of the situation, instructing PMC to treat all cases of sudden-onset weakness as suspected GBS. The survey will also cover suspected patients to identify potential clusters. A detailed history of each patient, including the onset of illness, will be documented, and follow-ups will be conducted.

“The maximum cases have been reported from Nanded City, Khadakwasla, and adjoining areas. An epidemiological and sanitary survey will be carried out, along with collection of water and food samples for chemical and microbiological testing,” Dr Kamlapurkar said.

Dr Nina Borade, PMC’s health chief, confirmed the deployment of 100 teams for the survey.

“The population in these areas exceeds 2.5 lakh. Water samples are being collected for testing as all suspected cases appear to have a common water source,” she said.

Health officials were also tasked with investigating whether past Zika virus infections could be linked to the current surge in GBS cases. Mapping of all cases is underway, and daily reporting by PMC, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), and district health officials has been mandated.

Sassoon General Hospital currently has 10 suspected GBS patients, three of whom are on ventilator support. The majority are male and hail from the affected areas. Samples from these patients were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) on Wednesday. Doctors have requested an additional supply of intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) from the health department to treat severe cases.

Meanwhile, Dr Rajesh Karayakrte, an RRT member, highlighted the presence of campylobacter jejuni in some suspected cases. This pathogenic bacterium is commonly found in poultry and animal faeces. “We need to inspect poultry and cattle sheds in these areas to determine whether contamination of water sources is occurring. This is a zoonotic infection, and the possibility of contamination from animal waste must be investigated,” he explained.

To ensure comprehensive management, a meeting will be held with the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India (FOGSI), and other private practitioners to sensitize them about the outbreak.

PMC has reassured citizens that measures are being taken to control the spread of GBS.