News / Cities / Pune News / Give priority to disabled people while allotting shops at Pune Metro stations: BJP

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 08, 2023 05:16 AM IST

Anantrao Ingle, vice-president, BJP’s Disabled Citizens Association, Maharashtra wing, has written to Pune Metro as well as the Maharashtra government about the demand

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Disabled Citizens Association has demanded to reserve shops for disabled people at metro stations in India, including Pune.

The Pune Metro project is near completion and work at several stations is in the final stages. The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) has set up shops at several stations. (HT FILE PHOTO)
The Pune Metro project is near completion and work at several stations is in the final stages. The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) has set up shops at several stations.

Anantrao Ingle, vice-president, BJP’s Disabled Citizens Association, Maharashtra wing, has written to Pune Metro as well as the Maharashtra government and demanded to allot shops for such people at metro stations.

“Those hawkers who have licences should be allotted shops at metro stations in the same localities as they would get a source for livelihood,” he said.

It is the central and state government’s policy to give hawkers licences to disabled people on priority as they should have some source of income and not remain dependent on others.

