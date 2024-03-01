Global fast-food chain restaurants, outlets in Pune found violating safety norms

Following the incident reported on October 2023 of a popular global food chain store in Ahmednagar allegedly found using cheese analogues without proper disclosure, misleading consumers into thinking they were consuming real cheese and eventually getting the licence suspended, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) launched a statewide drive to inspect similar restaurants and outlets, said officials on Thursday. The drive started in October last year covered 529 food business operators (FBO) in Pune region (Pune, Satara, Kolhapur, Solapur, and Sangli district). The outlets were inspected for compliance with the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Arjun Bhujbal, joint commissioner, FDA (food), who is holding additional charge of Pune region, said, “We have issued improvement notices to 348 FBOs. Samples of 107 food items, including pizza, burger, chicken, and cheese, have been sent to labs and further action will be taken depending on results.”

Bhujbal said 16 such FBOs in the district have been issued stop business notices for violations.

“We will re-inspect FBOs which has been issued improvement notices to check if they have completed the compliances,” he said.

Abhimanyu Kale, commissioner, FDA, said, “Inspections of FBOs are done regularly. The state-wide drive in Pune region ended on Wednesday.”