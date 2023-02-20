Gold jewellery worth 5 lakh stolen from Chinchwad

PUNE: Gold ornaments worth ₹5.18 lakh were stolen from a locked house in Alankapuri Housing Society in Chinchwad on Saturday, the police informed.

According to a complaint filed by Subhash Sarode (60), a resident of Chinchwad’s Alankapuri Housing Society, on Saturday, around 6 pm, he and his wife went to Moraya Hospital for medical treatment.

At the time, an unknown person broke into his house and stole 264 grams of gold ornaments worth ₹5.18 lakh from a wooden cupboard.

“An elderly couple was living in a residential apartment in Chinchwad when a thief entered the house and stole gold ornaments worth ₹5.18 lakh,” an FIR registered with Chinchwad police station said.

Cops further informed that they had gathered all CCTV footage in the area for technical analysis in order to determine the identity of the accused.

The culprit will be apprehended soon, the police said.

A case has been filed at the Chinchwad police station under sections 454 (Lurking house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commit offence), 457 (Whoever commits lurking house-trespass) and 380 (Theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and further investigation is underway.