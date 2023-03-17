Govt employees hold protest march for old pension scheme

PUNE: While government employees across Maharashtra have been protesting since the last three days for the implementation of the old pension scheme, the fourth consecutive day of the strike on Friday saw protesters taking to the streets for their demand. Thousands of government and semi-government employees on Friday participated in the protest march from the new Zilla Parishad building to the Pune collector’s office, raising slogans along the way. Pune zilla parishad staff hold protest at Collectorate on Friday. Many government and semi-government employees participated in the protest march for the implementation of the old pension scheme. (HT)

Nearly 68,000 government and semi-government employees in the Pune district have participated in the ongoing strike. Whereas a total of 32 state department employees in the district have joined the strike since Thursday. Works in several state departments such as construction, revenue and agriculture have ground to a halt due to the protest, and citizens are having to bear the brunt. While the state government has issued orders to take action against the protesting employees, the latter are refusing to budge from their stand.