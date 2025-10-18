Govt health scheme claim amounts to be settled within same month: Minister Abitkar

Claims for treatments under the Ayushman Bharat–Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) and Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY) will now be settled within the same month of submission, provided proposals are complete, State Health Minister Prakash Abitkar announced on Friday.

Speaking at the ‘Vandaniya Balasaheb Thackeray Jan Arogya Seva Gaurav Puraskar’ ceremony in Nigdi, Abitkar also said the state would consider revising treatment package rates based on hospital feedback.

He praised the role of all stakeholders in implementing the schemes, stating, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision is to ensure quality healthcare for every citizen. Maharashtra aims to lead in healthcare delivery, as guided by CM Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar.”

Under the integrated schemes, eligible patients receive free treatment worth up to ₹5 lakh. The state government and empanelled hospitals are working together to ensure no patient is left out.

To strengthen emergency services, 250 new ambulances will soon be deployed under the 108 service, covering both public and empanelled private hospitals.

In a bid to improve health card enrollment, incentives for ASHA workers, ration shop owners, and ‘Aaple Sarkar’ centre operators have been raised from ₹5 to ₹30 per Ayushman Bharat card.

Under MJPJAY, 80% of the claim amount goes to hospitals, with the remaining 20% allocated to a corpus fund for high-cost treatments exceeding ₹5 lakh.

Abitkar urged hospitals to upgrade infrastructure and prepare for emergencies. “The government stands with those sincerely implementing these schemes,” he said.

The event, organised by the State Health Assurance Society and the Public Health Department, saw the felicitation of health workers, officials, and partner organisations.

State Health Assurance Society CEO Annasaheb Chavan said 2,473 hospitals are empanelled under the schemes, including PHCs and UPHCs. A new digital system by the National Health Authority will soon make claim processing more efficient.

Dr Omprakash Shete and MP Shrirang Barne also addressed the gathering, encouraging hospitals to continue citizen-focused care and resolve billing disputes fairly.