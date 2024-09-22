Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Sep 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Govt to connect 20 rivers to address future water shortage: CR Patil

ByVicky Pathare
Sep 22, 2024 06:54 AM IST

Patil informed that the central government is working on the ‘Har Ghar Jal’ scheme to ensure water reaches every household

Within the next two months, twenty rivers across the country will be interconnected to ensure adequate water availability for the people, livestock and agriculture, said Union minister for water resources CR Patil.

Several water conservation schemes are being accelerated, with rainwater harvesting being prioritised. India has 18% of the world’s population but only 4% of its water is clean and potable. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Several water conservation schemes are being accelerated, with rainwater harvesting being prioritised. India has 18% of the world’s population but only 4% of its water is clean and potable. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Patil informed that the central government is working on the ‘Har Ghar Jal’ scheme to ensure water reaches every household.

Patil was speaking at the 9th-anniversary event of the Naam Foundation held at Ganesh Kala Krida Manch in the city. The event was attended by deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, industry minister Uday Samant, Surat MLA Sangeeta Patil, Naam Foundation president, Nana Patekar and founder Makarand Anaspure.

Several water conservation schemes are being accelerated, with rainwater harvesting being prioritised. India has 18% of the world’s population but only 4% of its water is clean and potable.

“To ensure sufficient water for the country’s growing population, livestock, and agriculture, the government plans to link 20 rivers within the next two months. This initiative will ensure water availability for everyone,” said Patil.

Patil informed, that ongoing efforts are in place to combat water scarcity, but for this public support is crucial. “In the future, rainwater harvesting systems will be installed in every house. Collective efforts are needed to ensure the next generation does not face water shortages. The work being done by the Naam Foundation in this regard is highly commendable,” he added.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On