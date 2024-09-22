Govt to connect 20 rivers to address future water shortage: CR Patil

Within the next two months, twenty rivers across the country will be interconnected to ensure adequate water availability for the people, livestock and agriculture, said Union minister for water resources CR Patil. Several water conservation schemes are being accelerated, with rainwater harvesting being prioritised. India has 18% of the world’s population but only 4% of its water is clean and potable. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Patil informed that the central government is working on the ‘Har Ghar Jal’ scheme to ensure water reaches every household.

Patil was speaking at the 9th-anniversary event of the Naam Foundation held at Ganesh Kala Krida Manch in the city. The event was attended by deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, industry minister Uday Samant, Surat MLA Sangeeta Patil, Naam Foundation president, Nana Patekar and founder Makarand Anaspure.

“To ensure sufficient water for the country’s growing population, livestock, and agriculture, the government plans to link 20 rivers within the next two months. This initiative will ensure water availability for everyone,” said Patil.

Patil informed, that ongoing efforts are in place to combat water scarcity, but for this public support is crucial. “In the future, rainwater harvesting systems will be installed in every house. Collective efforts are needed to ensure the next generation does not face water shortages. The work being done by the Naam Foundation in this regard is highly commendable,” he added.