Green signal for integrated CCTV surveillance project for Pimpri-Chinchwad police

The high-powered committee, chaired by the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Government of Maharashtra, has approved an integrated CCTV surveillance project for the Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissionerate. Choubey further said that the system will use AI-based video analytics to help police in crime detection, investigation, traffic control, crowd monitoring, and emergency response. (HT)

The panel gave its approval to the project in a meeting held on Friday, officials said.

The approval is seen as a major step towards strengthening law and order, crime control, traffic management, and disaster response in the city.

Vinoy Kumar Choubey, commissioner of police, Pimpri-Chinchwad, said, “This is an ambitious project under which the city and adjoining areas will be covered under an integrated CCTV network.”

Choubey further said that the system will use AI-based video analytics to help police in crime detection, investigation, traffic control, crowd monitoring, and emergency response. A modern integrated command and control centre will be set up at the new police commissioner’s office, allowing senior officers and police stations to monitor live footage.

In recent years, Pimpri-Chinchwad police have expanded their infrastructure to keep pace with rapid urban growth. Six new police stations have been set up, along with new posts of assistant commissioners of police, deputy commissioners of police, and an additional commissioner of police. New police buildings, a commissioner of police office, and other essential facilities have also been developed.

The newly approved project will create a centralised and integrated CCTV network across the city. Existing cameras installed under the Smart City Mission and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation will be linked, and new cameras will be installed at important locations where surveillance is currently limited.

Special focus will be given to industrial areas such as Chakan, Talegaon, and Bhosari MIDC, which see heavy movement of workers. The project will also cover the Hinjewadi IT hub, known for high traffic and large crowds. Religious places like Dehu and Alandi will receive special attention due to large gatherings during festivals and palkhi processions.

A project implementation committee under the chairmanship of Choubey will oversee consultant selection and implementation.